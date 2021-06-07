In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on Social Sciences in the North.

Anatoly Zhozhikov, Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic

Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic from UArctic on Vimeo.

Living in the coldest region in the world, Anatoly Zhozhikov explains why it is important to deal with the changes coming with global warming in coastal areas.

Nadezda Nazarova, Thematic Network on Smart Societies in the High North (SmartNorth)

Thematic Network on Smart Societies in the High North (SmartNorth) from UArctic on Vimeo.

Learn why the Arctic is the best life coach from Nadezda Nazarova. She describes the challenging nature of the North makes its inhabitants stronger.

Finn Danielsen, Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management

Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management from UArctic on Vimeo.

Finn Danielsen points out the necessity for scientists to take into consideration the views of those who live from the use of natural resources as they have been observing the environment for years.