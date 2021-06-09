The Arctic Centre invites registration applications for their winter school. The upcoming winter school will have the theme of Our Connection with a Fast-changing Arctic, and will take place 24-29 January 2022 in Groningen, the Netherlands.

The winter school is aimed at (inter-) national civil servants and policy makers, politicians, managers, financial experts, (young) academics, and PhD students who are looking for a nuanced and wide-ranging understanding of the Arctic.

Participants will be introduced to the conditions experienced and adaptations exhibited by Arctic inhabitants, as the effects of global warming are more severe and noticeable in the North. With a variety of experts, participants will discuss the present predictions and future consequences of climate change. The winter school will include lectures, discussions, and group work in which topics related to the theme will be addressed from an integrated perspective on a sustainable society.

General topics addressed in the lectures include:

Climate change, including climate forcing gasses, Arctic amplification, ice caps and sea level rise, polar vortex, mitigation, and adaptation;

Arctic ecosystems, including sea ice as platforms for life, permafrost, carbon pools, trophic mismatch, species extinction, and grazing;

The Indigenous peoples of the Arctic;

Governance and science cooperation; and

Sustainable development and business, including tourism, shipping, natural resource exploitation, and economic development.

Registration deadline: 27 September 2021

For more information and to apply, go to:

Winter School webpage

For questions, contact:

Annette Scheepstra

Email: a.j.m.scheepstra@rug.nl

Phone: +31654658965

Maarten Loonen

Email: m.j.j.e.loonen@grug.nl