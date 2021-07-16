The announcement concerning the 14 th Polar Law Symposium has recently been published at 2021polarlawsymposium.org .

The Symposium will likely be organized in a hybrid format, which means that there will be a limited number of in-person live events in Kobe in addition to online presentation opportunities.

The call for abstracts is open until 2 August 2021.

The Symposium will take place on 21-23 November 2021.

The theme of this year’s Symposium is: “The Blue Earth, from the Poles, through the Law.”

The Symposium host – the Kobe Polar Cooperation Research Centre – also looks for several fellows, with travel bursaries and/or research grants, to assist the Planning Committee in preparing, executing, and reporting on the events undertaken under the Symposium. Please consult with the weblink mentioned.