The Symposium will likely be organized in a hybrid format, which means that there will be a limited number of in-person live events in Kobe in addition to online presentation opportunities.
The call for abstracts is open until 2 August 2021.
The Symposium will take place on 21-23 November 2021.
The theme of this year’s Symposium is: “The Blue Earth, from the Poles, through the Law.”
The Symposium host – the Kobe Polar Cooperation Research Centre – also looks for several fellows, with travel bursaries and/or research grants, to assist the Planning Committee in preparing, executing, and reporting on the events undertaken under the Symposium. Please consult with the weblink mentioned.