The American Geophysical Union (AGU) is accepting abstracts for their Fall Meeting. This conference will take place 13-17 December 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana and online.

The following sessions invite abstracts:

SY024: Migration and Community Relocation in the Arctic

Convener: Guangqing Chi

Arctic temperatures are rising two to three times faster than in the lower-latitude regions. Some of the hardest-hit places are rural coastal, predominantly Indigenous communities with vital, vibrant cultures. Many such communities face multiple urgent climate-related challenges, including thawing permafrost, rising sea levels, declining sea ice cover, and extreme storms. One response to these challenges is to migrate to a new community or relocate the entire community. However, research on Arctic out-migration and communication relocation has been very limited, even for the most threatened communities. This session calls for papers that examine the drivers and processes of migration and community relocation, and/or make policy-relevant recommendations to tackle the challenges faced by Arctic communities.

To submit an abstract to this session, go to:

Session webpage

C009: Arctic Observing and Data Systems

Conveners: Maribeth S. Murray, Peter Schlosser, and Ravi Darwin Sankar

The Arctic Observing Summit is a biennial event convened as part of the Sustaining Arctic Observing Networks (SAON) initiative to guide the design, coordination, and operation of an international network of observing systems that improves our understanding of and response to Arctic change. Sustained observations that enable us to track, understand, and project this change are essential. They are necessary to guide adaptation and mitigation responses at various scales. This session invites papers focused on any aspect of Arctic Observing with the goal of sharing and/or supplementing the work of past Summits, and implementing recommendations including the identification of Essential Arctic Variables using the SAON Roadmap for Arctic Observing and Data Systems. Conveners welcome papers that consider new and sustainable ways of supporting and expanding observing activities through collaboration with Indigenous People, novel use of existing observational infrastructure, and ways in which observing systems can be responsive to emerging issues.

To submit an abstract to this session, go to:

Session webpage

SY013: Earth Science Data and Insights: Enhancing How Applications are Communicated in Scientific Literature

Conveners: Sabrina Delgado Arias, Michael J. Chesnes, Tom Neumann, and Molly Elizabeth Brown

Statements of how NASA Earth science research and technology can enhance decision making abound in the scientific literature. However, these generally take the form of references to an application frequently only highlighted in the introduction or conclusion of a publication. Detailed characterizations of how the Earth science data and decision-making activities are integrated together are few and far between. In this session, participants will discuss findings from a literature review conducted on applications of the first- and second-generation NASA Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation Satellite-2 mission. What applications does the literature reveal? How can we enhance how applications are communicated in literature to support a future where uses of Earth science information and its benefits are widely recognized? Conveners will complement their discussion with highlights of ICESat and ICESat-2 data applications. Conveners welcome submissions that showcase effective ways of applying satellite data in decision making processes to inform actions.

To submit an abstract to this session, go to:

Session webpage