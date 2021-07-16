This is a concrete result of the EALLU project in the Arctic Council: Arctic Indigenous Youth, Arctic Change and Food Culture, where indigenous peoples' representatives from the High North have collaborated to describe Arctic food and resilience to climate change. Boaššu has a youth profile, and the program will include cooking, demonstration of traditional food and dishes, modern food, preparation and processing, and will include a diversity of indigenous food cultures, traditional indigenous knowledge, traditions, stories and menus. Boaššu is based on both traditional knowledge and science. Food resources and systems from Arctic indigenous peoples, including reindeer and elk meat, fish, birds, berries, plants will be central to training and dissemination. The Arctic Council is thus putting the unique food systems of Arctic indigenous peoples on the agenda and is therefore building resilience locally. The "Food Lab" itself was designed by Noma architect Klaus S Hansen from Copenhagen in collaboration with Søren Kristiansen, approved by Bocuse d'or as a "laboratory of excellence" and is scheduled to open at the end of August if conditions approve it. Boaššu is organized by the Association of World Reindeer Herders (WRH), the International Center for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR), the UArctic EALÁT Institute at ICR (UEI), the Arctic Council EALLU Project and Arne Hjeltnes