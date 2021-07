Earlier this month The Close:Up Reykjavik Film Festival held its long awaited 2021 edition online. Arctic Greens, a short documentary co-produced by GRID-Arendal’s digital video expert, Olivia Rempel, was featured in the festival, and won Best Student Documentary. Congratulations!

Although this short film was created in 2017 by both Olivia and Craig Hickerson, even four years later the story still resonates. Food security, and what “local food” means in a changing Arctic are still questions on many people’s minds.

Watch the film and read the accompanying article here: https://news.grida.no/munching-on-arctic-greens