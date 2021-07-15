The University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS) invites applications for a PhD student in adapting solar energy technologies for use in Arctic climate. This four-year position will be located in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway.

The focus of the PhD project will be on adapting solar energy technologies for use in Arctic climate. Such adaptation requires assessment of the environmental loads, construction foundation solutions, as well as developing control and steering systems to optimize production for remote off-grid regions. The potential of solar panels and solar heat collectors will be assessed using trial prototypes. Numerical modeling, reanalysis of data, and machine learning are expected to be used to build a system that must operate in regions with strong seasonality (e.g., polar night and short summer period). The PhD student will be expected to develop a project within one of these areas, will be involved in ongoing and new projects around Longyearbyen and other locations in Svalbard, and will work together with local partner organizations. The student will also be involved in other international collaborations with industry and institutions outside Svalbard.

Applicants must have a strong academic background and hold a MSc in environmental/energy engineering, applied mathematics, applied physics, mechanics, structural engineering (dynamics), meteorology, or a related subject directly relevant. Candidates in the finalization phase of their master thesis work may be considered if they can document that they are particularly suitable for this position. Knowledge of renewable energy meteorology in cold climates is an advantage as well as general knowledge of renewable hybrid energy systems. Experience of field work, especially in cold climates, and working with observational and numerical model data is an advantage. Additionally, scientific writing including authorship of scientific publications is beneficial. Applicants must be proficient in both written and spoken English and, due to local Norwegian company cooperation partners, it is considered a major strength if the candidate is fluent in a Scandinavian language. The successful candidate will be subject to a security control.

Applications must include:

Cover letter;

Project proposal/research proposal (maximum 2 pages) describing why you are interested in the project, why and how you wish to complete the project, including research questions, research methods, and hypothesized results, and what makes you suitable for the project;

Curriculum vitae, including a complete overview of education, professional training, and professional work;

Name and contact information for two or more references;

Applicant’s language skills;

Transcripts and diplomas showing completion of the bachelor's and master's degrees, or official confirmation that the master's thesis has been submitted;

Relevant certificates/academic references;

A list of any works of a scientific nature (publication list);

Any peer review publications in applicant’s name; and

A copy of the master thesis.

The application and appendices with certified translations into English or a Scandinavian language must be submitted online.

Application deadline: 10 September 2021

For more information and to apply, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Anna Sjöblom

Email: annac@unis.no