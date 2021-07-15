The Department of Geosciences and Geography at the University of Helsinki invites applications for a postdoctoral researcher in remote sensing. This four-year position will begin 1 September 2021, or as agreed, and will be located in Helsinki, Finland.

The postdoctoral researcher will work on the project “Resilience of Arctic terrestrial ecosystems under bioclimatic change,” funded by the Academy of Finland. The project focuses on the impacts of climate change on the Arctic ecosystems at high spatiotemporal resolution but across large extents. The project will provide new knowledge of Arctic bioclimate and ecosystem dynamics and their inter-linkages. This will significantly increase the understanding of the long- and short-term bioclimatic variability in driving ecosystem responses and enable assessment of the resilience of Arctic terrestrial ecosystems.

The main tasks of the postdoctoral researcher are analyzing and modelling remotely sensed (RS) data (e.g., MODIS, Landsat, Sentinel, Planet). The postdoctoral researcher will compile field data with cloud-based RS data catalogues and high-performance computing services, and analyze the circum-Arctic patterns of multiple vegetation indices and properties over the past four decades in respect to observed change in Arctic climate. The specific tasks and aims of the work can be partly adjusted according to the skills and interests of the appointed postdoctoral researcher.

The successful candidate is expected to have a PhD in remote sensing, physical geography, environmental science, or a related field. Applicants should have an interest in remote sensing, some background with ecosystem data and/or their statistical analyses, and experience or strong motivation to learn computing skills (e.g., R, Python, GIS, and Google Earth Engine; any programming background is highly valued).

Applications must include a cover letter, including research interest; a curriculum vitae; and a publications list. Applications should be submitted online in a single PDF.

Application deadline: 15 August 2021

For more information, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact Miska Luoto

Email: miska.luoto@helsinki.fi

Phone: +358-44-2727327