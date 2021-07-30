|
ELOKA seeks applicants with expertise in Indigenous Knowledge, data management, and/or digital storytelling to develop research on Indigenous data and storytelling, and to support the implementation of activities related to community and Indigenous data management under the ELOKA program. The Indigenous Data and Storytelling postdoctoral fellow will develop a research project that will focus on storytelling with Indigenous data, drawing on existing partnerships and activities of the ELOKA network of partners.
The postdoctoral fellow will develop original research questions focusing on Indigenous data and storytelling that contribute to ELOKA’s goal of enhancing the use and usefulness of Indigenous data and data management tools while upholding Indigenous data sovereignty. Examples of relevant research questions include: How can storytelling approaches help data users understand and respect Indigenous data sovereignty? How can storytelling help preserve and share the context in which Indigenous data were produced?
This project will utilize a methodology that will be co-developed with ELOKA partners. The methodology will support research to understand how to share Indigenous Knowledge and data in ways that support its use while protecting and enhancing Indigenous data sovereignty.
Applications must include a resume or curriculum vitae; cover letter addressed to the Search Committee briefly describing qualifications, professional goals, and specific interest in this position; a sample of work relevant to this role (article, dissertation chapter, film, etc.); and a list of contact information for three professional references who may be contacted by the search committee members.
Application deadline: Open until filled
