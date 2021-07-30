ELOKA seeks applicants with expertise in Indigenous Knowledge, data management, and/or digital storytelling to develop research on Indigenous data and storytelling, and to support the implementation of activities related to community and Indigenous data management under the ELOKA program. The Indigenous Data and Storytelling postdoctoral fellow will develop a research project that will focus on storytelling with Indigenous data, drawing on existing partnerships and activities of the ELOKA network of partners. The postdoctoral fellow will develop original research questions focusing on Indigenous data and storytelling that contribute to ELOKA’s goal of enhancing the use and usefulness of Indigenous data and data management tools while upholding Indigenous data sovereignty. Examples of relevant research questions include: How can storytelling approaches help data users understand and respect Indigenous data sovereignty? How can storytelling help preserve and share the context in which Indigenous data were produced? This project will utilize a methodology that will be co-developed with ELOKA partners. The methodology will support research to understand how to share Indigenous Knowledge and data in ways that support its use while protecting and enhancing Indigenous data sovereignty. Minimum qualifications include: PhD in a relevant field, such as anthropology, sociology, data science, film or communication studies, Indigenous studies, environmental studies, completed in the past five years. Candidates who have a scheduled defense date will also be considered; and

Experience working collaboratively with Indigenous community, Tribal, or organizational partners. Desired skills include: The ability to work with diverse groups of people including researchers from different fields, Arctic community partners, and Indigenous Knowledge holders;

The ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative, distributed team;

Excellent writing, editing, and communication skills; and

Experience, or interest in, developing innovative products to share knowledge, such as films, podcasts, websites, story maps, etc. Applications must include a resume or curriculum vitae; cover letter addressed to the Search Committee briefly describing qualifications, professional goals, and specific interest in this position; a sample of work relevant to this role (article, dissertation chapter, film, etc.); and a list of contact information for three professional references who may be contacted by the search committee members. Application deadline: Open until filled For more information and to apply, go to:

Position description For questions, contact:

Noor Johnson

Email: noor.johnson@colorado.edu