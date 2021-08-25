Russian Scientific and Practical Conference "Comprehensive study and development of the Russian European north's mining resources" will be held by the Ukhta State Technical University on September 16-17, 2021 .

English section is called as "Arctic researches in cultural, social and natural spheres".

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the conference will be held online.

The RSaPC Autumn 2021 is free for all participants.

If you want to participate in the conference, submit the abstract of your article (from 1 to 3 pages, font size 12; line spacing - single) via e-mail to ugtuconf@gmail.com and fill in the application of the conference participant https://forms.gle/m9h4UhSYLQFr9jwj7.

If you want your article to be published send an article drawn up in accordance with the requirements (2 pages) and an agreement on transfer of rights to publish (3 pages) via e-mail to ugtuconf@gmail.com.

Application deadline: September 6, 2021

For more information contact: vpankratova@ugtu.net or avrocheva@ugtu.net