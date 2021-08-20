The UArctic TN on Arctic Law is pleased to announce the call for papers for the 9th Volume of the Current Developments in Arctic Law (2021). The volume will be out in December 2021.

The expected contributions are short papers on current issues related to Arctic law, policy, politics, regional and institutional aspects, etc. The examples of contributions are short academic articles, review papers, popularized narratives of research findings, a summary of research or other projects initiated, conference or seminar reports, analysis of news stories, etc.

The publication is non-peer-reviewed but considered scientific. It is an open-access publication. The ideal length of the contribution should be between 500 and 3000 words. However, we will also welcome longer pieces.

Send your contributions to Kamrul Hossain at khossain@ulapland.fi

Deadline: 15 November 2021.



