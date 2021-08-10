The Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S. (ARCUS) invites registration for the next Arctic Research Seminar featuring Jens Tehaar, a postdoctoral fellow in the division of Climate and Environmental Physics at the Physics Institute of the University of Bern. Dr. Tehaar’s presentation, titled Stressors of the Arctic Ocean Ecosystems: Improved Understanding of Primary Production and Ocean Acidification, will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at 9:00 a.m. AKDT (1:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. GMT) .

Seminar Abstract:

The Arctic Ocean is changing faster than any other ocean region in the world. Uptake of anthropogenic carbon, amplified warming, sea ice reduction, coastal erosion, and enhanced riverine runoff are driving important changes in the Arctic Ocean ecosystems through changes in primary production and ocean acidification. However, the current understanding of primary production and ocean acidification in the Arctic remains highly uncertain. Furthermore, projections of both processes by Earth-System Models diverge strongly in this region.

During this webinar, Dr. Terhaar will present: (1) a modelling study that quantifies the impact of terrigenous nutrients from rivers and coastal erosions on Arctic Ocean primary production, a process that was (wrongly?) neglected so far, and (2) results from two studies on emergent constraint on ocean acidification in the Arctic Ocean that suggests that projections of Earth-System Models collectively underestimated the extent of future ocean acidification in the Arctic Ocean.

Registration is required for this event.



