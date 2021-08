A research team at the University of Colorado Boulder is conducting a curriculum efficacy study to examine the impacts of two new instructional modules with embedded innovative technology components—Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Interactive Environments—on student learning of polar environments.

The research team is collecting survey responses to better understand specifically how people who have been to or currently live in Greenland relate to Greenland, and would appreciate participation.

Survey responses are anonymous, and the survey should take no longer than five minutes to complete.

Survey deadline: 30 August 2021

To participate in the survey, go to:

Survey webpage

For questions, contact:

Lynne Harden