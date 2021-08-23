- Natural, economic and social situation of the regions of the North, Siberia and the Far East: Materials for the textbook /prepared by N.B. Vakhtin, 2015 (Природное, экономическое и социальное положение регионов Севера, Сибири и Дальнего Востока: Материалы к учебнику / Сост. Н. Б. Вахтин. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 40 с.) - PDF
- Vakhtin N.B. Arctic Social Studies: introduction: materials for the textbook, 2015 (Вахтин Н. Б. Североведение: введение: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 56 с.) - PDF
- Vakhtin N.B. On the history of studying Siberia and the North in the social aspect: Materials for the textbook, 2020 (Вахтин Н. Б. К истории изучения Сибири и Севера в социальном аспекте: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: АртЭкспресс, 2020. — 68 с.) - PDF
- The population of Siberia and the North: Materials for the textbook, 2016 (Население Сибири и Севера: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2016. — 76 с.) - PDF
- Fedorova N.V. Archeology of Siberia: Essays: Materials for the textbook, 2020 (Федорова Н. В. Археология Сибири: очерки: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Арт-Экспресс, 2020. — 64 с.) - PDF
- Hakkarainen M.V. Shamanism. Styrkov S.A. Religious life in Siberia and the Far East: Materials for the textbook, 2015 (Хаккарайнен М. В. Шаманизм. Штырков С. А. Религиозная жизнь Сибири и Дальнего Востока: Материалы к учебнику / Науч. ред. Н. Б. Вахтин. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 68 с.) - PDF
- Vakhtin N.B. Languages of Siberia and the North: Materials for the textbook, 2016 (Вахтин Н. Б. Языки Сибири и Севера: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2016. — 48 с.) - PDF
- Siberia and the North: Personalia: Materials for the textbook, 2018 (Сибирь и Север: персоналии: Материалы к учебнику / Ред., сост. Н. Б. Вахтин, А. М. Пиир. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2018. — 144 с.) - PDF
Introduction to Arctic Social Studies: study materials prepared by European University at St. Petersburg
Center for Arctic Social Studies (CESIS), European University at St. Petersburg, has prepared eight preprints for the textbook "Introduction to Arctic Social Studies", which can be used individually and combined as learning guides for various courses. All preprints in Russian are available for download at the university's website.