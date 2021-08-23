  • Natural, economic and social situation of the regions of the North, Siberia and the Far East: Materials for the textbook /prepared by N.B. Vakhtin, 2015 (Природное, экономическое и социальное положение регионов Севера, Сибири и Дальнего Востока: Материалы к учебнику / Сост. Н. Б. Вахтин. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 40 с.) - PDF
  • Vakhtin N.B. Arctic Social Studies: introduction: materials for the textbook, 2015 (Вахтин Н. Б. Североведение: введение: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 56 с.) - PDF
  • Vakhtin N.B. On the history of studying Siberia and the North in the social aspect: Materials for the textbook, 2020 (Вахтин Н. Б. К истории изучения Сибири и Севера в социальном аспекте: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: АртЭкспресс, 2020. — 68 с.) - PDF
  • The population of Siberia and the North: Materials for the textbook, 2016 (Население Сибири и Севера: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2016. — 76 с.) - PDF
  • Fedorova N.V. Archeology of Siberia: Essays: Materials for the textbook, 2020 (Федорова Н. В. Археология Сибири: очерки: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Арт-Экспресс, 2020. — 64 с.) - PDF
  • Hakkarainen M.V. Shamanism. Styrkov S.A. Religious life in Siberia and the Far East: Materials for the textbook, 2015 (Хаккарайнен М. В. Шаманизм. Штырков С. А. Религиозная жизнь Сибири и Дальнего Востока: Материалы к учебнику / Науч. ред. Н. Б. Вахтин. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2015. — 68 с.) - PDF
  • Vakhtin N.B. Languages of Siberia and the North: Materials for the textbook, 2016 (Вахтин Н. Б. Языки Сибири и Севера: Материалы к учебнику. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2016. — 48 с.) - PDF
  • Siberia and the North: Personalia: Materials for the textbook, 2018 (Сибирь и Север: персоналии: Материалы к учебнику / Ред., сост. Н. Б. Вахтин, А. М. Пиир. СПб.: Нестор-История, 2018. — 144 с.) - PDF