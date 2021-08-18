The Henry M. Jackson School of International Studiesin the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Washington (Seattle) invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the fields of environmental justiceand/or development studies.

UW faculty engage in teaching, research, and service. This position has an anticipated start date of Autumn 2022 and will have a 9-month service period. The successful candidate will teach both undergraduate and graduate courses in their areas of specialization, as well as other comparative and international studies classes, teaching four courses per academic year over three quarters.

Qualifications

A PhD or foreign equivalent in International Studies or a related field is required by the start of the appointment. Candidates who are ABD and preparing to complete the PhD will be considered.

The search is open to specialists working in any world region as well as in global approaches. Applicants from fields including African/Africana Studies, Anthropology, Development Studies, Environmental Studies, European Studies, Ethnic Studies, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Geography, Global Studies, Indigenous Studies, Middle East Studies, Political Ecology, Political Science, Public Policy, Religious Studies, Russian Studies, and Sociology are welcome.

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Letter of application (A 2-3 page statement that includes a description of research, teaching interest, and future projects);

CV;

Three letters of recommendation;

Diversity and Equity statement (A one-page statement that describes how applicant’s research, teaching, and service at the University will contribute to a culture of inclusion and campus diversity.)

Review of applications will begin on September 15, 2021 and will continue until the position is filled. Please contact Professor José Antonio Lucero (jal26@uw.edu) with any questions regarding the search.

Applicants can apply via: apply.interfolio.com/91165