UiT The Arctic University of Norway invites applications for a PhD position in meteorology/numerical weather prediction modelling. This four-year position will be located in Tromsø, Norway.

The aim of the proposed PhD is to create a system that allows for forecasting of icing events on structures in the Arctic. The project will investigate numerical weather prediction (NWP) configurations using the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, the use of different icing models, and compare icing results with data from meteorological icing stations and field measurements from airborne systems.

Primary tasks will include:

Collect and analyze data from meteorological icing stations;

Plan and implement a field measurement campaigns using airborne sensors;

Setup and running high resolution meso-scale numerical simulations using the Weather Research and Forecasting model using the Norwegian e-infrastructure for Research and Education;

Investigate the use of icing models, both existing and developed through the arcICE project, together with NWP models; and

Provide NWP model results to support other activities in the arcICE project.

Qualifications include:

Norwegian Master’s degree, or a foreign completed degree (MSc-level) ideally within meteorology, physics, applied mathematics, or similar;

Documented fluency in English; and

Ability to work in an international environment.

Applications must include:

Cover letter explaining motivation and research interests,

Curriculum vitae,

Diploma for bachelor's and master's degree,

Transcript of grades/academic record for bachelor's and master's degree,

Explanation of the grading system for foreign education (Diploma Supplement if available),

Documentation of English proficiency,

References with contact information,

Master’s thesis, and any other academic works, and

Project description (maximum of three pages).

All documentation to be considered must be in a Scandinavian language or English. Diplomas and transcripts must also be submitted in the original language, if not in English or Scandinavian.

Application deadline: 31 August 2021

For more information and to apply, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Yngve Birkelund

Phone: +47 99377377