Arctic Frontiers invites applications for the position of senior adviser with responsibility for the Arctic Frontiers Science portfolio. This full-time, permanent position will be located in Tromsø, Norway.

Applicants should have experience in science, with demonstrated operative experience, and ability to deliver in a hectic work environment. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with the Arctic Frontiers team as well as our partners, and have an international mindset and experience from the science-policy interface.

This position offers a unique insight to Arctic cooperation, an opportunity to work with Arctic Frontiers’ vast partner network representing leading expertise in the field, and an opportunity to advance Arctic collaboration across the different sectors and disciplines.

The senior adviser develops, plans, and coordinates Arctic Frontiers' work within Science, and works in close collaboration with the Arctic Frontiers' strategic science committees, partner network, and external stakeholders. The senior adviser plays a key role in the implementation and development of the Arctic Frontiers’ operations and outreach.

Ideal qualifications for this position include:

Minimum of Master's degree, ideally in natural or social sciences;

PhD is seen as an advantage, but candidates with Master's degree paired with relevant experience from academia are also encouraged to apply.

Excellent language skills in English;

Work-level use of Norwegian is an advantage;

Knowledge about Arctic issues (environmental changes, socio-economic development, regional trends) is an advantage;

Experience with scientific projects;

Experience in project management and ability to work in a structured manner;

Experience with funding applications;

Experience from outreach;

Ability to communicate with and to diverse target groups;

Experience from using social media is seen as an advantage;

Writing experience (reports, briefings, publications, articles) is an advantage;

Understanding of and familiarity with the international Arctic research landscape (international organizations, funding agencies, programs, initiatives);

Ability to think and work holistically and across disciplines;

Proactive working attitude and ability to manage time effectively;

Ability to work well under pressure and in rapidly changing work environment; and

Familiarity of the science-policy interface is an advantage.

Application deadline: 15 August 2021

For more information and to apply, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Anu Fredrikson: secretariat@arcticfrontiers.com

Phone: +47 928 13 910