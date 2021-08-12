The University of Oulu is seeking two highly motivated postdoctoral researchers with experience and/or a demonstrated interest in environmental change and socio-environmental relations.The researchers will join a new transdisciplinary programme, Biodiverse Anthropocenes, which focuses on human-environment relations and biodiversity dynamics, with a particular orientation towards the Arctic.

Programme

Located on the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in Northern Finland with 15,000 students and 3,000 employees, The University of Oulu is one of the Nordic countries’ largest universities and is a global leader in studies of Northern environments and peoples. The University has recently launched a new multi-faculty strategic research programme, “Biodiverse Anthropocenes” (https://www.oulu.fi/en/biodiverse-anthropocenes). This programme aims to advance research and discussion concerning the multiple cultural, societal and environmental contributors to biodiversity loss, including interaction between human agents and nature, and to strengthen the collaborative role of the natural sciences, social sciences and the humanities in current political and scholarly debates about the environment. The programme’s core point of departure is that in order to serve some of todays’ pressing environmental challenges, researchers across the natural, social and human sciences need to collaborate and engage in impactful and creative scholarship, and to include non-scientific community members as part of their transdisciplinary research endeavours. By bringing together international scholars from across disciplines, and encouraging effective public communication of science, Biodiverse Anthropocenes will promote transdisciplinary and community-minded studies of the environment and raise the University’s profile as an international leader in addressing the challenges of ecological change and biodiversity.

Open position

Primary duties attached to these positions:

Carry out self-initiated research and writing activities that lead to high-quality academic publications

Collaborate with programme leaders to further the aims of Biodiverse Anthropocenes, such as organizing thematic conferences or workshops

Engage in writing and submitting applications for research funding

Participate in outreach initiatives that engage both academic and non-academic publics

Take part in teaching activities, subject to faculty needs and the successful candidate’s own teaching/research capabilities and interests

What is expected

A Ph.D. in a relevant field (humanities, social sciences, or natural sciences) that has been awarded not more than ten years ago

A transdisciplinary research orientation, with work anchored in approaches from across the social, natural sciences and/or humanities that investigate aspects of environmental change and biodiversity crisis

Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills, especially in English (the working language of the Biodiverse Anthropocenes programme is English)

What is offered

The University of Oulu and the Biodiverse Anthropocenes Research Programme offer a supportive academic environment in a community of committed scholars and the possibility to make use of funding opportunities to generate new research ideas and to help build an innovative and internationally focused programme. The University of Oulu offers flexible working hours, an excellent work-life balance and provides a range of occupational healthcare services. The competitive salaries include paid leave and an additional holiday bonus in the summer.

Oulu is a Northern Nordic city known for its stunning natural surroundings, vibrant cultural life and friendly, easy-going atmosphere. Residents of Oulu enjoy Finland’s high standard of living combined with affordable housing and lower living costs compared to larger cities in the south. The Oulu region is home to over 200,000 people, making it the largest urban centre in northern Nordics and one of the fastest growing regions in Finland. Find out more about Oulu: https://www.oulu.fi/university/living-in-oulu

Salary

The salary will be competitive and based on the standard salaries for teaching and research staff at Finnish universities, set at demand levels 5-6 for teaching and research staff of Finnish universities. In addition, a personal salary component based on work performance will be paid (maximum of 50% of the job-specific component). In practice, this means the gross salary is likely to be between EUR 3500-4000 per month.

How to apply

Apply online by 20 September 2021 at 23:59 (EET). The application should be written in English and include the following:

1) A letter of motivation (max. 2 pages) summarizing your professional experience and expertise and describing why you are interested in this position and detailing your personal research interests, experience and career plans

2) Brief research plan (max. 3 pages, excluding references) outlining the research you plan to carry out during the three years of the position. Here you can also suggest a senior scholar who is part of the programme who you would like to work with. A list of potential collaborators is provided on the website

3) Curriculum vitae (max. 4 pages) in line with the guidelines of the Finnish Advisory Board on Research Integrity http://www.tenk.fi/en/template-researchers-curriculum-vitae

4) List of publications in line with the guidelines of the Academy of Finland: https://www.aka.fi/en/research-funding/apply-for-funding/how-to-apply-for-funding/az-index-of-application-guidelines2/list-of-publications/ [a full list with ten most important publications highlighted]

5) Certificates/Diplomas: Scanned copy of the original doctoral degree certificate

6) Contact details of 2-3 persons available to give a personal recommendation [NB: these people will not be contacted unless you reach the shortlist stage]

Only applications containing all relevant appendices and submitted through the online recruitment system by the deadline will be considered. The selection process follows the University of Oulu’s recruitment guidelines. The process is carried out by a nominated recruitment committee. The candidates will be evaluated based on their overall qualifications and experience, suitability to the work of Biodiverse Anthropocenes, potential as leading researchers and ability to collaborate and work with others. The following criteria will be used for the assessment:

- Scientific merit, including publications and CV in line with the applicant’s career stage and discipline, and potential to attract external funding

- Feasibility of the research plan and its suitability to the work of Biodiverse Anthropocenes

- The extent and nature of transdisciplinarity in the proposed research plan

- National and international networks

- Societal relevance

The candidates who are considered most suitable will be invited to an on-site or remote interview.

Further information

The position is for a fixed term of three years. The position is due to begin in January 2022 or as negotiated. A probationary period of six months is applied in the position.

Further details are available from the coordinators of Biodiverse Anthropocenes, Dr Laura Siragusa (laura.siragusa@oulu.fi) and Dr Emma Vatka (emma.vatka@oulu.fi).