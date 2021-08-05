The pandemic affected by some means all spheres of society, and had a particularly strong impact on the labor market. The global economy has suffered serious damage, humanity found itself in a new reality and faced unforeseen challenges, including a sharp transition to the forced digitalization of all processes. The labor market began to actively maneuver amid the pandemic. In terms of personnel decisions, companies, due to a high degree of uncertainty, are moving towards distributed leadership and project teams. Within the framework of the panel discussion, it is planned to discuss current trends in the labor market that determine the requirements of employers to potential applicants in post-COVID reality.
Key points:
- Trends in the post-COVID labor market and new tasks of the educational system
- Digitalization of companies: is a universal approach possible?
- Pandemic as a trigger for world of work transformation
- The role of digitalization of processes and holding to a remote work format in post-COVID reality
- Monitoring of jobs in demand: regional aspect
- HR processes through the prism of a new reality. New formats and practices
- New forms of labor organization for workers in the fuel and energy complex
- Career as a prognostication: why is a new career guidance system needed?
- Is outsourcing and self-employment necessary for the industry?
- The role of the university in the training of personnel of the new reality
- Forecasting the labor market
- Employer 2022 and Applicant 2022: how will their portraits change?
