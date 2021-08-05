Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum 2021 - Panel Session «Labor market in post-COVID reality: new paradigms and new trends», will take place in Tyumen, Russia, on September 16, 2021

The pandemic affected by some means all spheres of society, and had a particularly strong impact on the labor market. The global economy has suffered serious damage, humanity found itself in a new reality and faced unforeseen challenges, including a sharp transition to the forced digitalization of all processes. The labor market began to actively maneuver amid the pandemic. In terms of personnel decisions, companies, due to a high degree of uncertainty, are moving towards distributed leadership and project teams. Within the framework of the panel discussion, it is planned to discuss current trends in the labor market that determine the requirements of employers to potential applicants in post-COVID reality.

Key points:

Trends in the post-COVID labor market and new tasks of the educational system

Digitalization of companies: is a universal approach possible?

Pandemic as a trigger for world of work transformation

The role of digitalization of processes and holding to a remote work format in post-COVID reality

Monitoring of jobs in demand: regional aspect

HR processes through the prism of a new reality. New formats and practices

New forms of labor organization for workers in the fuel and energy complex

Career as a prognostication: why is a new career guidance system needed?

Is outsourcing and self-employment necessary for the industry?

The role of the university in the training of personnel of the new reality

Forecasting the labor market

Employer 2022 and Applicant 2022: how will their portraits change?

To paticipate in the Session, please contact:

Aleksandr Gordievskii

Head of international academic mobility and protocol division

Industrial University of Tyumen

E-mail: gordievskijaa@tyuiu.ru / gordievskiy.ag@gmail.com