The project entitled “Meet the Arctic: An interdisciplinary approach to learning Arctic societies, peoples and cultures (MeetArctic)” aims to enhance collaboration between Finnish and Russian universities and research centers. The institutions participating in the project include the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland, Tyumen State University, University of Oulu, and Yamal-Nenets Centre of Arctic Research. The project is coordinated and administered by the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law at the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland, in cooperation with the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law.

The project aims to promote interdisciplinary cooperation in fostering education and teaching and learning on Arctic societies, cultures and people. During 2021-2023, the project will hold several activities, the most important being an international summer or winter school organization on Arctic society and cultural diversity to be held at the Yamal-Nenets Center of Arctic Research with approximately 30 students participating from both Finland and Russia. It also aims at organizing several workshops and seminars at the participating institutions in Finland and Russia that will attract advanced-level undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students to learn various aspects of Arctic studies.