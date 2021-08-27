Twenty years ago in June 2001, the University of the Arctic was formally launched in Rovaniemi, Finland. Join us for an online seminar celebrating the history and accomplishments of our organization's two decade history.

The event is the focus of the University of Lapland's official opening of the academic year. Program details are available at the UArctic 20 Years Anniversary Seminar page. Links to the live stream of the event will be posted on that page.