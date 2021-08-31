The 26th International Congress of Entomology, ICE 2022 , will be held in Helsinki, Finland July 17-22, 2022. The Theme for the ICE 2022 is “Entomology for our Planet”.

Insects are in many respects the backbone for Life on our Planet, being the major engineers of ecosystems and dominating organisms of the Animal Kingdom. “To a first approximation, every animal is an insect” (J. Kukalová-Peck). The biomass of insects ranges from over 2000 kg/ha in the tropics to around 1000 kg/ha in the temperate zone, while the biomass of human beings averages at only 7 kg/ha. The Theme for the ICE 2022 is “Entomology for our Planet”, in order to highlight the crucial role of insects in maintaining and shaping our lives, and overall, life on Earth. Specific emphasis includes topics such as:

Entomology for a hungry planet

Entomology for a diverse planet

Entomology for a healthy planet

Entomology for a changing planet

Entomology with latitude

Plenary speakers for ICE2022 Helsinki:

Gene E. Robinson

Segenet Kelemu

Alexey Polilov

Louise E.M. Vet

Janet Hemingway

Jianghua Sun

