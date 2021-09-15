The theme focused on challenging stereotypes and presenting contemporary visualizations that embrace democratic and inclusive ways of seeing the Arctic and the North. The chosen winners all embrace this element of polarity, showing interesting contrasts and contradictions in both the subject matter and artistic representation. A total of 75 photos were submitted from 27 different photographers.
The winners in the staff category are:
1st place
Thomas Chung
University of Alaska Anchorage, Assistant Professor of Painting
Photo series: Arctic Sea Ice (2017), Under the Glacier (2017), Whale (2016)
Thomas Chung's photo series conveys UArctic values, the theme of polarities and concern for Arctic nature.
2nd place
Antti Stöckell
University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, University Lecturer
Photo series: Light of Snow and Fire in the Arctic Winter Nights (2021)
The winners in the student category are:
1st place
Mikhail Sinitcyn
University of Lapland, Master’s Degree Student in Social Sciences, Tourism research (TourCIM)
Photo series: Human-Nature World, Incision, Crossing the Wilderness, Tree and Human (2021)
Mikhail Sinitcyn's submission was the strongest in the competition with a clear theme, artistic originality and expression as well as technical implementation in balance.
2nd place
Esa Pekka Isomursu
University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, Doctoral Candidate in the NACER Team
Photo: Double attraction (2019)
Sarah Theresa Heller
Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS), Nordic Master of Cold Climate Engineering
Photo series: Summer Skate, Summer Sled, Arctic Summer (2020)