The University of the Arctic (UArctic) and its Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Art and Design (ASAD) are pleased to exhibit the winners of the first annual photo competition "Arctic Polarities". Nine of the award-winning photographs are on display in the exhibition at Arktikum, Rovaniemi, Finland, until September 30, 2021.

The theme focused on challenging stereotypes and presenting contemporary visualizations that embrace democratic and inclusive ways of seeing the Arctic and the North. The chosen winners all embrace this element of polarity, showing interesting contrasts and contradictions in both the subject matter and artistic representation. A total of 75 photos were submitted from 27 different photographers.

The winners in the staff category are:

1st place

Thomas Chung

University of Alaska Anchorage, Assistant Professor of Painting

Photo series: Arctic Sea Ice (2017), Under the Glacier (2017), Whale (2016)

Thomas Chung's photo series conveys UArctic values, the theme of polarities and concern for Arctic nature.



2nd place

Antti Stöckell

University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, University Lecturer

Photo series: Light of Snow and Fire in the Arctic Winter Nights (2021)

The winners in the student category are:

1st place

Mikhail Sinitcyn

University of Lapland, Master’s Degree Student in Social Sciences, Tourism research (TourCIM)

Photo series: Human-Nature World, Incision, Crossing the Wilderness, Tree and Human (2021)

Mikhail Sinitcyn's submission was the strongest in the competition with a clear theme, artistic originality and expression as well as technical implementation in balance.

Tree and Human

Photo: Mikhail Sinitcyn

2nd place

Esa Pekka Isomursu

University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, Doctoral Candidate in the NACER Team

Photo: Double attraction (2019)





Sarah Theresa Heller

Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS), Nordic Master of Cold Climate Engineering

Photo series: Summer Skate, Summer Sled, Arctic Summer (2020)