Organizer: Arctic Research Center (Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, Russia) supported by the Department for External Relations of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district

Scientific conference “Yamal humanitarian readings” has been held every two years since late 1990s and is recognized as an expert platform for public discussions of the preservation and development of northern civilization, historical and cultural heritage of the region and an effective for scientific cooperation.

The main topic of the Conference is preservation of the minority languages and ethnic cultures of the people of the Arctic. It will gather world leading scientists and experts, young researches, indigenous representatives and authorities.

We invite you to take part in the upcoming conference and believe that your participation will attract global attention to the event.

For further details, please contact the Organizing Committee of the Conference:

• Galina Guryanova, Head of cultural antropology sector, Arctic Research Center

galvarf@mail.ru, +79615521262

• Venera Niyazova VANiyazova@yanao.ru