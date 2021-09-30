The Thematic Network on Bioregional Planning for Resilient Rural Communities is pleased to invite UArctic members and non-members to the first Network Working Meeting, which will take place on October 15, 2021, at 14:00-15:00 Iceland Time (10:00-11:00 Eastern Time).

The Thematic Network on Bioregional Planning for Resilient Rural Communities is an interdisciplinary platform by which institutions and local communities can leverage bioregional planning strategies and tool kits to support resilient rural communities in the North.

The network of interdisciplinary researchers and practitioners is committed to understanding the role that bioregional and systems strategies can play in supporting rural Northern communities activating those strategies in an intentional, place-based way to promote resilience in the face of climate change and other disruptive events.

The Network Working Meeting will be an opportunity to share projects’ development and ideas, and to discuss student and indigenous community engagement. UArctic members and non-members are welcome to join the network.

The event will have a hybrid form, happening simultaneously at the Arctic Circle Assembly at Rima A in Harpa, and on Zoom.

UNE North at the University of New England holds the Chair of the Thematic Network, whose other members are SustainaMetrix, University of Highlands and Islands (Scotland), Agricultural University of Iceland, University of Tyumen (Russia).

Please submit Bioregional Resources and Events for listing on the network website.

For more information contact Holly Parker, the Lead of the Thematic Network, at hparker3@une.edu