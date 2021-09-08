Vanessa Spadetto is the new intern at the UArctic Research Liaison and Thematic Networks Office in Oulu; she will be part of the UArctic team until the end of the year.



Vanessa has recently graduated from Aalborg University in China and International Relations with a master thesis on Danish government´s perceptions on the Chinese presence in Greenland.

Indeed, despite being specialized in Chinese studies, the years spent in Denmark made her curious of the Arctic world and its culture, and she decided to dedicate her last semesters to study the Arctic and do research on Arctic countries´ cooperation.

The traineeship program will allow Vanessa to further explore the dynamic and peculiar environment of the Arctic region through the large network of UArctic, and will give her practical knowledge that will be useful for her future career. Furthermore, as UArctic dedicates several Thematic Networks on environmental issues, especially on climate change and its impact on the Arctic, Vanessa will be able to get to know more on this topic she is already interested in.

Vanessa will help UArctic in the information and communication side, by supporting the Thematic Networks activities and assisting in the University of Oulu Arctic activities, by working on news articles and on the Thematic Networks and Research area websites, and finally by assisting in conference arrangements and planning.

The traineeship is the result of the collaboration between UArctic and the Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science, which funds the internship program through the north2north grant.