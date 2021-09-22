The Special Session "Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic" will be held within the framework of the III Northern Sustainable Development Forum , September 27-30, 2021.

The special session is aimed at discussing interdisciplinary issues of human adaptation in the Arctic. Climate change and globalization lead to changes in the natural and socio-economic environment, as well as the culture of the inhabitants of the northern territories. It is necessary to understand their relationship and determine the prospects for human adaptation in the changing Arctic or preservation of the existing stable relationships in the present and future.

Co-organizers:

- M.K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University (Medical Institute, Institute of Psychology, Pedagogical Institute, Financial and Economic Institute, Faculty of History, Institute of Languages and Culture of the Peoples of the North-East of the Russian Federation, UNESCO International Chair)

- Interregional scientific, technological, business and educational partnership "Sustainable

development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation"

The registration page: https://nsdf.ru/en/apply/

Date: 28 September 2021 (Tuesday)

Time:

15:00-17:00 (Yakutsk)

9:00-11:00 (Moscow)

Venue:

- Hall of the Academic Council, NEFU, Yakutsk, st. Belinsky, 58, 1st floor

- ZOOM platform (online)

The session is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic.