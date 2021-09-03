The Korea Polar Research Institute will hold the 26th International Symposium on Polar Sciences (ISPS2021) online, from September 27 to 29, 2021.

The virtual symposium aims to bring together polar scientists and engineers with diverse backgrounds to share their research findings and explore further research opportunities at the international level. With “Responding to Climate Crisis” as its overarching theme, ISPS2021 invites researchers to discuss how polar science and technology can contribute to our understanding of climate change.

Detailed information is available in the third circular attached to this email, and more information and registration is available through the symposium website at https://isps2021.or.kr/

Should you have any questions, please contact us at symposium@kopri.re.kr