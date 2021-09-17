In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on Northern Culture and Art.

Thematic Network on Circumpolar Archives, Folklore and Ethnography (CAFE) from UArctic on Vimeo.

David Anderson is the lead of the Thematic Network on Circumpolar Archives, Folklore and Ethnography (CAFE). He highlights the role played by UArctic as it is the foremost organisation that connects Indigenous people and scholars throughout the Arctic.

Thematic Network on Northern Tourism from UArctic on Vimeo.

Pat Maher, lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Northern Tourism explains why UArctic is crucial when trying to achieve connectivity between Northern inhabitants.