Program of the UArctic Rector's Regional Forum:
- Panels dedicated to two central issues in academia: the merging of Higher Education Institutions and internationalization of studies in an Arctic context;
- Followed by a private tour of the Chateau de Versailles;
- The Forum will end with a reception and sit-down dinner at the Chateau de Versailles.
Please find bellow some hotel recommendations in Versailles:
- Waldorf Astoria Versailles - Trianon Palace 5-star Hotel Le Versailles (4-star)
- Mercure Versailles Chateau (3-star)
- Hotel du Cheval Rouge (3-star)
You can register to the UArctic Rector's Regional Forum via the following link.
Due to safety considerations and restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19 virus, please check updated sanitary rules and requirements on the website of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
For more information, see this invitation letter (PDF)