The UArctic Rectors' Regional Forum will be held at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (France) on the 6th of December, 2021. The event is for invited Rectors and other heads of UArctic institutions.

Program of the UArctic Rector's Regional Forum:

Panels dedicated to two central issues in academia: the merging of Higher Education Institutions and internationalization of studies in an Arctic context;

Followed by a private tour of the Chateau de Versailles;

The Forum will end with a reception and sit-down dinner at the Chateau de Versailles.

Please find bellow some hotel recommendations in Versailles:

Waldorf Astoria Versailles - Trianon Palace 5-star Hotel Le Versailles (4-star)

Mercure Versailles Chateau (3-star)

Hotel du Cheval Rouge (3-star)

You can register to the UArctic Rector's Regional Forum via the following link.

Due to safety considerations and restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19 virus, please check updated sanitary rules and requirements on the website of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

For more information, see this invitation letter (PDF)