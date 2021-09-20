Polar Pride Day will be held on the November 18. With two months to go, the UK Polar Network would like to invite you to join them and their partners across APECS , in celebrating this day with other organisations and institutions.

Polar Pride Day launched in 2020 with participation from 49 countries with over 2000 tweets, 35 news stories and a global reach of over 12.8 million people! In 2021 the UK Polar Network want to build on this success and take the Polar Pride message to an even bigger audience and we need your help to do it.

A particular highlight of last year were the images of celebrations in the field. If you have plans to celebrate at either pole, at your institute or virtually, please make sure that you take some photos or video to share on the day. Please see the related file for ideas for running your own event.

To go to the UK Polar Network website click here