Upcoming webinars include:

Communicating Arctic Climate Change to a Global Audience

Rick Thoman (ACCAP Alaska Climate Specialist), John Walsh (ACCAP Chief Scientist), Sean Holland (UAF eCampus Instructional Designer), and Mike DeLue (AK CASC and SNAP Science Communicator)

Tuesday, 14 September 2021

10:00-11:00 a.m. AKDT

The International Arctic Research Center (IARC) alongside the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ (UAF) eCampus team are launching a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) this autumn titled “Climate Change in Arctic Environments.” The course, which is open for registration now, and is designed to be approachable and useful for the general public, aims to provide learners with an overview of the interconnected systems which makes up our Arctic environment through the lenses of atmosphere, ocean, land, and people. It also focuses on the changes to each element of those systems under ongoing climate change. Learners should have a better grasp of the tools and vocabulary needed to discuss climate change from the classroom to the public sphere after completing the course. In this webinar, members of the team from eCampus and IARC will present on the growth and strategy behind Massive Open Online Courses as a mechanism of both education and communication, and on the goals and structure of this course more specifically.

To register for this webinar, go to:

Virtual Alaska Weather Symposium (VAWS): Future Projections of Precipitation for Alaska Infrastructure

Nancy Fresco (Scenarios Network for Alaska + Arctic Planning (SNAP), UAF) and Peter Bieniek (IARC at UAF)

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. AKDT

Climate change effects on extreme weather are invalidating old estimates of the likelihood of flood-inducing rain events. With funding and guidance from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the Scenarios Network of Alaska and Arctic Planning (SNAP) at UAF’s International Arctic Research Center (IARC), with assistance from Neptune, inc. recently updated Alaska-wide precipitation data based on the latest climate change modeling efforts. Join this webinar to learn about the data downscaling and modeling techniques used to apply temporally fine-scale precipitation projections to an online statewide tool designed for and used by engineers.

This presentation will go more in depth regarding the downscaling and modeling work behind the tool. For a general tool overview before this webinar, watch the broad overview webinar online.

The Virtual Alaska Weather Symposium (VAWS) is a collaboration between ACCAP, the Geographic Information Network of Alaska, and the NOAA National Weather Service. Speakers will present cutting-edge technologies in satellite remote sensing, forecasting, and modeling to a statewide audience through this webinar series.

To register for this webinar, go to:

September 2021 National Weather Service Alaska Climate Outlook Briefing

Rick Thoman (ACCAP, International Arctic Research Center, University of Alaska Fairbanks)

Friday, 17 September 2021

12:00-1:00 p.m. AKDT

The tools and techniques for making monthly and season scale climate forecasts are rapidly changing, with the potential to provide useful forecasts at the month and longer range. Rick will review recent climate conditions around Alaska, review some forecast tools, and finish up the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for October and the early winter season. Join the gathering online to learn more about Alaska climate and weather.

To register for this webinar, go to:

Another Climate Report: Responsibility, A Quick Guide and Accountability

Princess Daazhraii Johnson and John Walsh (ACCAP at UAF)

Thursday, 23 September 2021

2:00-3:15 p.m. AKDT

Many of our Alaska (AK) Indigenous People express the responsibility to family, village, and broader community in the values identified by our Elders. As leaders, this responsibility relates to accountability and action. In 2019, Youth and Elders at the AK Federation of Natives passed a resolution that clearly calls out our climate crisis and the need to act. More recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) and the Status of Tribes and Climate Change (STACC) Reports were released with some significant and key messages. In this webinar, senior climate scientist Dr. John Walsh will highlight a Quick Guide to Climate reports including their purpose, how they are created, some key messages for Alaska, and how they might be used with other information in climate change adaptation work. Indigenous climate activist and creative, Princess Daazhraii Johnson, explores our individual and collective responsibility to act and the need for leadership in all arenas of governance/government to be accountable to the messages in timely climate reports and act on behalf of our children and humanity as a whole.

This is a joint webinar between the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy and the Alaska Tribal Resilience Learning Network, part of the Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center.

To register for this webinar, go to:

