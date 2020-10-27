A conversation that will explore initiatives and best practices that youth can take to improve their mental health. These include day-to-day activities that contribute to healthy lifestyles as well as recommended steps to access care in their respective regions. Our speakers will also showcase successful youth-centric initiatives that will reduce mental health stigma and provide wellbeing resources in circumpolar communities. Follow with #AYNSpeaks to join the conversation and hear about the next session of the webinar series.
The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series is presented with the help of Global Affaires Canada.
Cet évènement sera diffusé en anglais. Une transcription en français de la discussion sera disponible par la suite sur le site de Arctic Youth Network https://www.arcticyouthnetwork.org/
Online as a Live Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/3zcyA6XMe
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kf1RTGwjS-Gwkn2kIoOyYA
Moderator
Danielle Wendehorst – Canada
Board Member on the Arctic Youth Network and the Communities Building Youth Futures
Speakers
Shania Young – Canada
Registered Nurse and Mental Health Advocate with Jack.org
Gert Mulvad, MD – Greenland
Greenland Center for Health Research, Ilisimatusarfik, University of Greenland
Chair of the “Arctic Health and Well-being” Network for the University of the Arctic
Juhán Nikolaus Wuolab Wollberg – Sweden
Junior Reindeer Herder and Member of Sáminuorra (Saami Youth in Sweden)
Jukipa Kotiek – Canada
Quality of Life Secretariat with the Government of Nunavut and Ambassador of Hope for the We Matter Campaign
More information ask from
Samantha McBeth
Project Manager AYN Webinar Series
Arctic Youth Network
s.mcbeth@arcticyouthnetwork.org