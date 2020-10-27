The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series Presents: Wellness, Strength and Balance in a Changing North

A conversation that will explore initiatives and best practices that youth can take to improve their mental health. These include day-to-day activities that contribute to healthy lifestyles as well as recommended steps to access care in their respective regions. Our speakers will also showcase successful youth-centric initiatives that will reduce mental health stigma and provide wellbeing resources in circumpolar communities. Follow with #AYNSpeaks to join the conversation and hear about the next session of the webinar series.

The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series is presented with the help of Global Affaires Canada.

Cet évènement sera diffusé en anglais. Une transcription en français de la discussion sera disponible par la suite sur le site de Arctic Youth Network https://www.arcticyouthnetwork.org/

Online as a Live Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/3zcyA6XMe

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kf1RTGwjS-Gwkn2kIoOyYA

Moderator

Danielle Wendehorst – Canada

Board Member on the Arctic Youth Network and the Communities Building Youth Futures

Speakers

Shania Young – Canada

Registered Nurse and Mental Health Advocate with Jack.org

Gert Mulvad, MD – Greenland

Greenland Center for Health Research, Ilisimatusarfik, University of Greenland

Chair of the “Arctic Health and Well-being” Network for the University of the Arctic

Juhán Nikolaus Wuolab Wollberg – Sweden

Junior Reindeer Herder and Member of Sáminuorra (Saami Youth in Sweden)

Jukipa Kotiek – Canada

Quality of Life Secretariat with the Government of Nunavut and Ambassador of Hope for the We Matter Campaign

More information ask from

Samantha McBeth

Project Manager AYN Webinar Series

Arctic Youth Network

s.mcbeth@arcticyouthnetwork.org