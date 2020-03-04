The topics of the summit included implementation of the new state policy in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, as well as practical examples of modern innovative technologies and realization of specific regional and industry programs.

Kola Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Science took part in the Summit section "Environmental and Industrial Safety: Problems and Solutions" and made a presentation on the topic "Arctic Bioresources as the Basis of Economic and Biomedical Security in the Global Climate Change". The report was about misallocation of biological resources in the Murmansk region on an industrial scale, such as waste from the fishing industry, venison, hydrobionts; and complete absence or practically unused potential of medicinal plants and pharmaceutically valuable microorganisms, environmental and garden therapy technologies, and bioremediation of technologically disturbed territories.