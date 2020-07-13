Both schools are organized by North-Eastern Federal University . Arctic Summer School 2020 is co-organized with Northern Forum international organization and will be held online from July 27 – August 7, 2020. Applications until July 20, 2020. Russian language school is from August 10-21, 2020

Online Arctic Summer School 2020

The lecture course will focus on the following topics: Development of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, Yakutia’s Regional Development, Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of Russian Federation, Climate Change etc.

The lectures will be held via ZOOM platform. Lectures will be 40 minutes plus 20 minutes for questions and discussion.

Participation fee: 100 Euro

Language: English

(Lectures are in English or in Russian with English simultaneous interpretation).

For application please register at http://oas.s-vfu.ru/

The system requires to create a profile, after that please proceed to the application form link

Target group:

Undergraduate and graduate students interested in the Arctiс Issues, Permafrost Studies, Yakut and Indigenous Cultures and Ethnography

(issues of international cooperation, geography, biology, ecology, tourism, history, ethnography, anthropology, etc.)

For additional information, please contact Alexandra Ponomareva, av.ponomareva@s-vfu.ru

NEFU announces Russian Language Summer School from August 10 – 21, 2020

Lectures will be held via ZOOM platform. The course includes practical Russian language for foreign learners, including aspects of speaking, listening, writing, reading, etc. It also includes introduction to Russian culture and culture of peoples, living in the North-East of the country and in the Arctic.

Different levels of Russian language proficiency are offered: from zero to advanced, preliminary computer testing will allow to allocate students into groups.

Participation fee: 100 Euro

Language: English

For application please register at http://oas.s-vfu.ru/

Questions: international@s-vfu.ru