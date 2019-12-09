The Durham University ARCTIC Doctoral Training Centre Studentship Competition is now open to recruit five fully funded doctoral studentships to start in October 2020.

To be eligible, applicants need to apply for an Arctic-related PhD (see here for more details on eligibility). Applicants can apply to a Durham ARCTIC project advertised on our website (https://www.dur.ac.uk/arctic/projects/) or apply for a student-initiated project.

The deadline to apply for a Durham ARCTIC funded postgraduate degree is Tuesday 14th January 2020. (for more details, please see here).

DurhamARCTIC is a Doctoral Training Centre funded by a Leverhulme grant that, over three years, will be funding 15 PhD students at the University, across the full range of academic disciplines, from the humanities through physical sciences. More information can be found at http://www.dur.ac.uk/arctic.

For more information, contact the DurhamARCTIC team at durham.arctic@durham.ac.uk.