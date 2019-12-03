Kola Science Center RAS invites visitors to its newly-opened exhibition "People and reindeer of the Kola tundra" at the Museum of exploration and study of the European North. The purpose of the exhibition is to immerse the viewer into the world of Arctic indigenous peoples through demonstration of traditional Sami reindeer husbandry.

The exhibition bases on photographs taken by Valery Tkachev, a Sami journalist who once worked as a reindeer herder himself. In addition, the exhibition presents authentic antique and modern items related to reindeer husbandry, documents, books, paintings depicting human-deer interaction in the Arctic. Visitors can watch Valery Tkachev's film about the work of Sami reindeer herders. Unique materials can become sources for a wide range of researchers who study Anthropology, Sociology and Economics of the indigenous Arctic population. The exhibition will be interesting to everyone who wants to learn more about reindeer husbandry in Arctic.

Come visit on weekdays from 10-00 to 19-00 (lunch break from 13-00 to 14-00) in the town of Apatity, Akademgorodok, 40A, or watch Valery Tkachev's film on Youtube.