Agricultural University of Iceland is looking for an enthusiastic MSc student to join the project “Herbivores in the tundra: linking diversity and function (TUNDRAsalad)” funded by the Icelandic Research Fund.

TUNDRAsalad will explore the role of herbivore diversity in tundra ecosystems, and how different assemblages of herbivores influence ecosystem functions in high latitude ecosystems. The MSc project will use a systematic review to synthesize existing knowledge to assess the effects of herbivore diversity on the functioning of tundra ecosystems. Using a peer-reviewed protocol, the student will conduct a systematic literature search and compile all relevant studies investigating the effects of herbivore diversity on the functioning of tundra ecosystems. The results of different studies will be synthesized using meta-regression.

The MSc student will be based at the Reykjavík campus of the Agricultural University of Iceland, and will be co-supervised by Isabel C Barrio (Agricultural University of Iceland), Eeva Soininen (UiT The Arctic University of Norway) and James Speed (Norwegian University of Science and Technology).

The deadline for applications is March 26, 2021 and the position will start on June 1, 2021. The student will be hired for 12 months for the development of the project.

Applications are welcome from candidates with a BSc degree in ecology, environmental sciences or related fields. Applicants should ideally enjoy reading scientific papers, have good organizational skills and the ability to work as part of a team and independently. Previous experience conducting literature reviews and meta-analysis are desirable skills.

In your application you should include:

Cover letter that explains how your research interests and experience align with the position

CV or resume, including your overall grade and relevant experience

List of two professional references and their contact information

Please send your application and any questions to Isabel C Barrio (isabel@lbhi.is).