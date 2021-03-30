The UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education held a dissemination symposium in connection with Arctic Science Summit Week 2021, which was organized this year between the 19th and 26th of March online.

Under the theme "Education, Equity and Inclusion: Teaching and Learning for a Sustainable North" researchers from around the Arctic gave 11 informative and inspiring presentations. The presentations gave interesting insights to challenges and solutions around education in the Arctic. While the presentations ranged in topics from education alliances across countries to how specific pedagogies can engage indigenous students in the classrooms, the presentations all in different ways touched upon the importance of interconnectedness, culturally responsive pedagogies, ownership, capacity building and agency when going forward in developing education systems in the Arctic.

The convereners in the symposium were Tuija Turunen, Diane Hirshberg and Mitdlarak Lennert.

Text written by Mitdlarak Lennert, Janette Peltokorpi and Titta Myllyniemi.

Photo by Arctic Science Summit Week 2021.

