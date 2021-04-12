Experience:
- Circumplar perspective
- Lectures by leading scientists and practitioners in the field
- Online discussion sessions with instructors
- Active student engagement and collaboration through modern e-learning facilities
Topics:
- Current status of water and sewer service in the Arctic
- Environmental impacts of water and sewer in the Arctic
- Climate change and WASH
- Indigenous knowledge and WASH
- Health and risk assessment of water and sewer in the Arctic
- Technology: experience and developments
Confimed lectureres:
- Pernille Erland Jensen,Technical University of Denmark
- Aaron Dotson, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Sherilee Harper, University of Alberta
- Aaron Cooke, Cold Climate Housing Research Center
- Petter D. Jenssen, Norwegian University of Life Sciences
- Rob Jamieson, Dalhousie University
- Kenneth Johnson, National Research Council Canada
- Yury Sumarokov, Northern State Medical University
- Cheryl Rosa, USARC , Alaska
- Michael G. Bruce, CDC, Alaska
- Maria Gunnarsdottier, University of Iceland
- Gunvor M. Kirkelund, Technical University of Denmark
- Lisbeth Truelstrup Hansen, Technical University of Denmark
Level: BSc or MSc depending of the final assignment
Workload and credits: 5 ECTS or 3 Credits 120 hours
Tools:
- Video recorded lectures to watch when it fits your time zone
- Individual assignments with peer feedback
- Quizzes
- Online discussions with professors scheduled to fit the full range of time-zones represented
Enrollment Deadline 25th of April 2021.
For more information see Summer course call 2021 (PDF).