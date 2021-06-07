Harbin Institute of Technology will host the International Arctic School Summer 2021 on line in July 12-25, 2021 (IAS-HIT-eSummer2021), and provide online courses in digital form to students in China and around the world.

The IAS-HIT-eSummer2021 is free for all students. The theme is “POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Arctic Concern (CEACs) in the Arctic under Climate Change”.

Once in the environment, POPs and CEACs disperse into air, water, soils and sediments in the Arctic, and can be taken up by Arctic biota. Many of the processes that determine the environmental fate of POPs and CEACs and their potential for uptake and bioaccumulation in food webs can be influenced by climate change.

As young generations and future elites in different disciplines and fields from China and the eight Arctic countries, our goals on the Arctic are to understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic. To understand human health in the Arctic is the important step to reach the goal.

Sponsored by the Undergraduate College, Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), The 2021 summer School will be held on line by the International Arctic School, HIT (IAS-HIT) on the theme of “POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Arctic Concern (CEACs) in the Arctic under Climate Change” during July 12-25, 2021.

The teachers of the IAS-HIT-eSummer2021 will come from the Arctic countries and China, and students will be from China and other countries worldwide, the 8 Arctic countries in particular. The teaching courses will consist of core courses and lectures.The IAS-HIT is a subsidiary body of UArctic-HIT Training Centre, the first UArctic regional center outside the eight Arctic countries.

For more information, please see the announcement flyer or visit the website International Arctic School, HIT Summer 2021 (IAS-HIT-Summer 2021).