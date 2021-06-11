Qarmartalik School is a K-12 school with approximately 70 students. The position is full time. Subsidized staff housing is available BUT sharing may be required.
Required qualifications:
· B.Ed.
· Must be eligible for Nunavut Professional Teaching Certificate
Desired qualifications:
• Subject knowledge, training and experience relevant to the assignment
• Experience and / or training with current assessment methods
• Evidence of differentiated instruction and inclusive practices
• Experience and / or training in classroom management practices and the development of positive learning environments (eg. Restitution, Tribes, Positive Effective Behavior Supports, etc.)
• Cross-cultural and/or northern teaching experience
• Evidence of training and / or experience in the area of Balanced Literacy
• Training and / or teaching experience in an ESL environment
• Evidence / experience building positive relationships with students, colleagues, parents, stakeholders
• Skills / training using education-related information technology ie SMART Board Applications
• Planning skills (lesson, theme, unit, year, and student support plans)
Salary: $78,036 to $122,360
