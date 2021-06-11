Qarmartalik School in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada, is looking for a Science, Math and Varied subjects teacher for grades 7-12.

Qarmartalik School is a K-12 school with approximately 70 students. The position is full time. Subsidized staff housing is available BUT sharing may be required.

Required qualifications:

· B.Ed.

· Must be eligible for Nunavut Professional Teaching Certificate

Desired qualifications:

• Subject knowledge, training and experience relevant to the assignment

• Experience and / or training with current assessment methods

• Evidence of differentiated instruction and inclusive practices

• Experience and / or training in classroom management practices and the development of positive learning environments (eg. Restitution, Tribes, Positive Effective Behavior Supports, etc.)

• Cross-cultural and/or northern teaching experience

• Evidence of training and / or experience in the area of Balanced Literacy

• Training and / or teaching experience in an ESL environment

• Evidence / experience building positive relationships with students, colleagues, parents, stakeholders

• Skills / training using education-related information technology ie SMART Board Applications

• Planning skills (lesson, theme, unit, year, and student support plans)

Salary: $78,036 to $122,360

For more information, go to the position's page.