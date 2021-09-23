At Home in the North is a research partnership within a Canada-wide collaboration of academics and community partners: The Collaborative Housing Research Network. The network is a joint initiative between the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

The mandate of At Home in the North is to facilitate connections and collaborations between communities in the territorial and provincial Norths that are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. The core partnership formed through this project is comprised of communities working in partnership with university-based researchers and with collaborators from non-governmental organizations, Indigenous governments and communities, municipal and provincial/territorial governments, and private sector stakeholders. At Home in the North is directed by Dr. Julia Christensen – Canada Research Chair in Northern Policy and Governance at Memorial University – and supported by an executive team including academic and community partners.

The partnership is built around four research directions, each with specific objectives and co–led by an academic and community partner:

-Supportive Housing Programs and Services: Co-leads Dr. Rebecca Schiff and Erin Shea

-Governance, Policy and Self-Determination: Co-leads Dr. Julia Christensen and Lucy Kuptana

-Housing, Community Design and the Built Environment: Co-leads Dr. Shelagh McCartney, Ouri Scott, Anne Headrick

-Health Synthesis Stream: Co-leads Dr. Mylene Riva and Michele Wood



More information on At Home in the North and the specific research directions can be found at https://athomeinthenorth.org/



The partnership seeks to fill knowledge gaps concerning northern homelessness and housing insecurity across Canada’s Norths and ultimately fill these gaps through the development of a Northern Housing Strategy. The successful candidate will work across the four research directions to support work in each area and cross-cutting research.



Specific expectations include:

-Active engagement with a minimum of two research directions in the development of their specific research projects and objectives

-Formulate novel research questions to be explored within the context of At Home in North

-Participate in the ongoing research activities of two or more of the research directions

-Contribute to and lead the writing of co-authored articles for submission to peer reviewed journals

-Contribute to other research outputs such as presentation at scholarly meetings and conferences, development of policy briefs, podcasts and other forms of dissemination

-Develop and submit funding applications to SSHRC, CIHR, or other relevant local, provincial, federal or international funding agencies

-Contribute to the training and mentorship of students and the At Home in the North student network



Qualifications and Skills

-PhD in a relevant discipline including but not restricted to Geography, Population Health, Planning, Architecture, Political Science, Sociology and others

-Emerging record of publications, including in peer-reviewed journals

-Strong interest in housing and Indigenous rights, both within Canada and internationally

-Proficient knowledge and understanding of public policy, and approaches to policy analysis

-Ability to work both independently and collaboratively, and to develop research initiatives from initial planning to successful completion

-Excellent writing, communication and interpersonal skills, as required to work within a partnership and to develop effective reports and publications



The starting salary for this position is $45,000 per annum. Supplementary health benefits will also be provided.

This position will be affiliated with one of the main partner institutions (Memorial University of Newfoundland; McGill University; Ryerson University; Lakehead University) and location is flexible. This appointment will be for two years and may be subject to a probationary period.



To apply:

Candidates should submit a cover letter, a CV, writing sample and a statement of the proposed postdoctoral program of work (maximum two pages, 12 pt. font, double spaced) and contact information for three references to Dr. Julia Christensen at jchristensen@mun.ca. Review of applications will begin on November 1, 2021 and will continue until the position has been filled.

