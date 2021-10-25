This postdoc will be part of a research team that includes the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the University of Saskatchewan , with Inuit guidance.

Primary Purpose:

The overall purpose of this project is to analyze Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (IQ; Inuit traditional knowledge) of polar bears that has been documented in public hearings held by the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board (NMWB), and to determine how this analysis can yield policy-relevant insights, with direction from an Inuit project steering committee. Specific study objectives are to:

Analyze IQ of polar bears that has been documented in recent NWMB hearings (2007 and later) and making this knowledge available to Inuit, polar bear managers, researchers, and the general public;

Inform polar bear management and decision making at multiple scales (local, territorial, national, international) in relation to polar bear harvest management, identification of critical polar bear habitat, marine and land-use planning, as well as mitigation of polar bear-human conflict;

Contribute to polar bear research in a way that enhances intercultural and interdisciplinary practices and supports priorities outlined in the National Inuit Strategy on Research;

Generating knowledge to support the meaningful mobilization of IQ in polar bear co-management processes; and

Supporting intergenerational sharing of and learning from IQ.



Nature of Work:

The PDF will work closely with the Principal Investigator, Nunavut Wildlife Management Board, and Environment and Climate Change Canada personnel, the Inuit project steering committee, and Nunavut-based research assistants.

Depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 and local public health measures, this work may be performed online and/or at the University of Saskatchewan campus. Work will be performed following all local public health measures, Nunavut Scientific Research License conditions, and university-specific research ethics and safety requirements. The PDF will be able to work on their own schedule as long as project deadlines are met, and may have to adapt to an evolving project schedule due to COVID-19 or other unforeseen circumstances. Some travel to Nunavut may become possible over the course of the project and has been currently budgeted for. The PDF would need to reside in Canada and will need consistent, regular access to a reliable internet connection.



Typical Duties or Accountabilities:

Over the course of this appointment, following the project timeline, the PDF will work closely with the Principal Investigator and partners, and will be responsible for:

Thematic coding of existing qualitative data (i.e., public hearing transcripts from the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board);

Analysis of qualitative data and producing figures or visual material to support policy development, implementation, and decision-making;

Validation of preliminary results with Inuit project steering committee;

Working with the research team and Inuit project steering committee to lead in writing the project outputs (e.g., peer-reviewed publication, project report, policy brief, poster, etc.) and disseminating results with wildlife co-management bodies, Inuit organizations in Nunavut and federal and territorial governments as an input to decision-making related to polar bear harvest management and conservation more broadly.

Education: A Ph.D. degree in a relevant field, obtained within the last five years

Experience:

Desirable experience includes (in descending order of priority):

Intercultural social science research experience;

Qualitative research methods and qualitative analysis (including coding using qualitative data analysis software such as NVivo);

Experience with Inuit culture;

Mobilizing research to support policy and decision-making; and

Field experience with polar bears (not necessarily research-based).

Skills:

Qualitative data collection and analysis skills are required, and ideally will be demonstrated by at least one peer-reviewed publication. Relevant skills in ecological or biological sciences is a desirable skill but not required.

The PDF must be capable of working independently (but with guidance) and will be expected to play a lead role in the implementation of this project.

The candidate must have sufficient written and spoken English skill to communicate effectively with the research team and participants throughout the project and lead the writing and publication of project findings.

The candidate must demonstrate the interpersonal skills necessary to work effectively and respectfully in an intercultural research environment.

Ability to speak Inuktitut would be a considerable advantage.

Details and how to apply can be found at: https://sens.usask.ca/about/opportunities.php#JobPostings\

