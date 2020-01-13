The Arctic Yearbook is calling for abstracts for its 2020 edition. The theme is “Climate Change and the Arctic: Global Origins, Regional Responsibilities?”. Deadline for abstracts is March 2, 2020.

The Arctic Yearbook is an international and peer-reviewed volume which focuses on issues of regional governance, development, circumpolar relations, geopolitics and security, all broadly defined. It is an open access, online publication. The Arctic Yearbook is an initiative of the Northern Research Forum (NRF) and the University of the Arctic’s joint Thematic Network on Geopolitics and Security.

This year’s theme is “Climate Change and the Arctic: Global Origins, Regional Responsibilities?” The Arctic is becoming increasingly integrated into world affairs while the region is simultaneously experiencing the growing impacts of climate change and pollution. The IPCC reports that the polar regions are experiencing climate change at twice the rate as the rest of the globe. Actors seeking to develop their region, however, do not necessarily align with a current geopolitical narrative that presents the region as a pristine and fragile environment in need of heightened protection and preservation. Following from this, there is a paradox in Arctic development, with environmental protection & climate change mitigation sought alongside an increase in economic activities.

This theme seeks to explore, analyze, critique, and further inform narratives about the Arctic, roles and responsibilities for adaptation and mitigation, and the potential for sustainable development in the midst of global climate change and pollution. What are the main risks and challenges of climate change in the Arctic? How are actors responding to climate change in the Arctic and who are the primary players? Whose responsibility is it to respond to this global issue? How do we overcome the above-mentioned paradox? What policies can or have already been put in place to support regional and local development in a time of global change? What policy developments can, should, or have been made?

The Arctic Yearbook 2020 aspires to provide the most comprehensive, authoritative and current compendium on Arctic development and climate change related matters, broadly defined, in local, regional, national and global scales.

Topics might include: impacts of climate change and pollution, and their combination, in the Arctic; past, current and future policy responses; defining roles and responsibilities for climate change adaptation and/or mitigation, as well as for the interplay between science, politics and business; perspectives of climate change from global, national, regional and/or local levels; implications for regional development and agency; identifying gaps in our understanding and policy regarding sustainable development and climate change; and opportunities and challenges for economic development in the midst of climate change.

Other topics of contemporary significance to northern peoples, circumpolar relations, Arctic development, governance, geopolitics or security will also be welcome.

Abstracts should be 250-400 words and include author name(s), institutional affiliation and article title, to be submitted to exnerpirot@gmail.com. The deadline for abstracts is March 2, 2020. Notice of acceptance will be provided on March 16, 2020. Articles must be submitted by June 15, 2020. Publication is planned for October 2020.

We also welcome proposals for commentaries (1-3 page opinion pieces) and briefing notes (4-7 page analyses) from experts and policymakers on current issues and events.

EDITOR

Lassi Heininen Research Director, Institute for Atmospheric and Earth Research (INAR) at University of Helsinki, and Emeritus Professor at Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lapland, Finland, lassi.heininen@helsinki.fi

MANAGING EDITOR

Heather Exner-Pirot Research Associate, L’observatoire de la politique et la sécurité de l’Arctique (OPSA), CIRRICQ exnerpirot@gmail.com

ASSISTANT EDITOR

Justin Barnes Fellow, Polar Research and Policy Initiative justinbarnes@trentu.ca

EDITORIAL BOARD

Lawson Brigham, Chair (Distinguished Professor of Geography & Arctic Policy, University of Alaska Fairbanks; Senior Fellow, Institute of the North, United States)

Gail Fondahl (Professor of Geography, University of Northern British Columbia, Canada)

Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson (former President of Iceland; Chairman of Arctic Circle Assembly)

Hannu Halinen (former Arctic Ambassador, Finland)

Steven E. Miller (Director of the International Security Program; Editor-in-Chief of International Security, Harvard University, United States)

Alexander Pelyasov (Russian Academy of Sciences; Director of the Center of Northern and Arctic Economics; Ministry of Economic Development & Trade, Russia)