The Asian Polar Science Fellowship Program

The Asian Polar Science Fellowship consists of two categories: the Institute Visiting Program and the Field Research Program. The Institute Visiting Program offers office space and/or laboratory access within the KOPRI facilities lasting up to a 3 month period, while the Field Research Program offers logistics support for conducting field research using KOPRI facilities, i.e. Antarctic Research Stations and IBRV Araon. To be eligible, the applicant should be from a country in Asia.

Further information and the application package can be found on our website:

https://www.kopri.re.kr/eng/html/comm/0501.html?mode=V&no=a9400f0018c4f9e8b184b23dd165a9f1&GotoPage=1

The Arctic Science Fellowship Program

The Arctic Science Fellowship is open to early career scientists from Arctic countries and researchers who are of Arctic indigenous heritage, who wishes to visit and conduct research at KOPRI for a period up to 3 months. To be eligible for ECS, the applicant should be either currently enrolled in a master or doctoral program or within 5 years of finishing their master or doctoral degree. The applicant should also be from an Arctic country, i.e. Canada, Denmark (Including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Further information and the application package can be found on our website:

https://www.kopri.re.kr/eng/html/comm/0501.html?mode=V&no=7dcc3f958a0744d19f9a1cc64576af04&GotoPage=1