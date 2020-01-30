Leaders of the future will be faced with challenging tasks in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. The 2020 summer school organized by Bifröst University will explore emerging ideas about leadership and provide practical training in leadership.

The Nordic leadership model and servant leadership will be in special focus. Sustainability and social responsibility will be discussed and the role of social entrepreneurs will be examined. The course will include both academic lectures, discussion periods and more practical approaches that will include assignments, group work and field trips.

Application deadline: June 1, 2020

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old and must have an educational background equivalent to one year at a university before the beginning of the program.

Price: 3,500 € (includes seminars, accommodation, trips and full board). The trips include volcanoes, caves, waterfalls, natural springs, birdwatching, hiking, midnight sun, a boat trip, Golden Circle trip and trips to the scenes of famous movies. Students from Bifröst partner universities get a 20% discount.

For more information, draft schedules/programs, and to apply, see the summer school webpages.