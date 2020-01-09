Three new Thematic Networks were approved by the Council of UArctic in their 22nd meeting held in September 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The new Thematic Networks are:

Collaborative Resource Management

UArctic Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management is hosted by Nordisk Fond for Miljø og Udvikling, Denmark, and led by Finn Danielsen.

The network seeks to develop capacity in collaborative natural resource management and community monitoring in the Arctic.

In collaborative management, fishermen, hunters and local community members play a central role in the decision-process about the use of natural resources. The goal is a resilient society that is capable of adapting to the rapidly changing environment. The network will contribute to this goal by increasing the number of resource managers and scientists who can use bottom-up, participatory tools and connect local, Indigenous and science knowledge for management decisions.

Finn Danielsen

Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience

UArctic Thematic Network on Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience is hosted by University of Alberta, Canada, and led by Jeff Birchall.

The aim of this Thematic Network is to explore how communities confront climate change, including assessment of governance structures around climate adaptation or processes dealing with it, and how they seek to adapt to emerging challenges arising from increases in temperature and more extreme weather events.

The TN aims to work collaboratively with local actors and key stakeholders to identify current and future environmental challenges, and to scope how research through the TN can assist communities increase their resilience to the impacts of climate variability, be it through the co-development of policy approaches, on-the-ground action implementation, research capacity and/ or knowledge mobilization, for example. One of the distinctive aspects of this TN is that it will work within and across scales from larger urban centres to small communities, including attention to Indigenous forms of community planning for climate resilience.

Jeff Birchall

The Arctic in Asia and Asia in the Arctic

UArctic Thematic Network on The Arctic in Asia and Asia in the Arctic is hosted by UiT the Arctic University of Norway, Norway, and led by Aileen A. Espíritu.

The objectives of the network are:

to interrogate the swiftly growing interest, presence, and engagement of Asian stakeholders in the Arctic -- whether as scientists and researchers, tourists, artists and curators, entrepreneurs, or policymakers;

to create and strengthen knowledge and understanding on the relationship between the Arctic and Asia, including the lessons that may be learned from each other on a myriad of focus areas;

to create and strengthen knowledge and understanding as to why the Arctic is so important for the Asian states that are Observers in the Arctic Council.

Aileen A. Espíritu

For more information on the UArctic Thematic Networks, see here.