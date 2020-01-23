Please see the updated online program for One Health, One Future, an international conference scheduled for March 11-14, 2020, and organized by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Center for One Health Research.

UAF will partner with the U.S. Department of State to host this conference.The event is part of the United States’ contribution to One Arctic, One Health, an Arctic Council project now in its fifth year of operation. The project aims to develop a circumpolar network of experts who can share their knowledge and investigate health questions using a One Health approach.

To accommodate the large number of abstracts, we’ve had to reorganize the program. Our keynote speakers will cover a wide variety of One Health topics.

Please take a look and consider joining us in Fairbanks this March!

Conference information and program