The International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) in cooperation with the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) are excited to announce the IASC Fellowship Program 2021.

The IASC Fellowship Program is meant to engage early career scientists in the work of the IASC Working Groups (WGs): Atmosphere, Cryosphere, Marine, Social & Human, and Terrestrial.

This year, 6 IASC fellowships will be offered:

one Fellow will be chosen per IASC Working group.

one IASC Indigenous Fellow: Based on recent recommendations from the IASC Action Group on Indigenous Engagement, IASC has expanded its Fellowship Program to include space specifically for Arctic early career Indigenous scholars. The IASC Indigenous Fellow can choose which IASC WG to get engaged in.

An information webinar about the fellowships for those interested in applying will be organized by IASC at the end of October. The exact date and time will be announced in the coming weeks.

The deadline for applications is 16 November 2020.

Find out more about the Fellowships and how to apply for them on the IASC website and APECS website.